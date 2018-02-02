WSGW Morning Team Show: February 2, 2018

If it’s Groundhog Day, that means it’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You and Punxsutawney Phil, too…..

After the 7:30 news, we’ll have Phil’s forecast from Gobbler’s Knob. Will Phil see his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter or will he not see his shadow and predict an early spring? Here’s the answer (runs 1:33) –

*******************************************************************

TODAY IS THE FINAL DAY OF THE WSGW “WINTER CASH BLAST”!

*******************************************************************

Blake Griffin made his Pistons debut last night in Detroit. It was a successful first game as the Pistons beat Memphis, 104-102. Blake scored 24 with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.

Blake did have a funny moment at the start of the second half. When he took off his warmup to start play, he discovered he left his game jersey in the locker room! Here is a video clip. You can see where he looks sheepish and appears to be laughing as his jersey is finally delivered and he can play.

*******************************************************************

WSGW 790am Westwood One Radio Sports is Your Home for Super Bowl LII. Live coverage starts Sunday at 2:00pm.

After the 7:30am news, it’s Super Bowl predictions from the WSGW Morning Team (runs 4:50)-

By the way, are you going to be one of the predicted 13.9 million people to call in sick on Monday? The day after the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sick days of the year. Imagine when the Lions win the Super Bowl (charlie rood – yes, I said “when”). The entire state of Michigan may shut down on Monday!

After the 6:30 news, we played that new song from Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, “The Champion”, which is planned for use as the opening to Super Bowl LII. Then, used during Winter Olympics Coverage.

*******************************************************************

Tigers Spring Training starts soon. The first Tigers Spring Game Broadcast will be Friday, February 23, on WSGW 790am, starting at 1pm.

For Miguel Cabrera, he is currently dealing with a tough off field situation.

*******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Fred and His Playboy Band “Judy in Disguise (With Glasses)“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, John Fred and His Playboy Band were Number One for 2 weeks, 50 years ago in 1968.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page