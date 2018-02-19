WSGW Morning Team Show: February 19, 2018

The Monday, February 29, Presidents Day WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

President Lincoln’s birth date is February 12 and President Washington’s birth date is February 22. The Monday in-between is Presidents Day. I just noticed the wall calendar we have in our studio does not list individually Lincoln’s or Washington’s birth dates. What about your calendar? (charlie rood)

Saginaw Spirit Fans! The Spirit play a day game today, and because of that, the broadcast is not on the 100.5 FM, but on 790am (also online and on the app). Countdown to face off starts at 1:50pm.

Some varied gas prices throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region. I got it for $2.14 Sunday night, and with my ten cent discount, it was $2.04 (charlie rood)!

(charlie rood) After the 6:30 news, I had “story time”, as I told about the way I spent my weekend, constructing a batting cage in my basement! What were you doing this weekend? (runs 3:20)

Due to a computer glitch, this “story time” was not the original on-air presentation. I had to record it again off air in order to post it here.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked more about this news story and had a few questions and observations (runs – 3:34)

DEXTER, Mich. (AP) – Officials with a southeastern Michigan city plan to cut down more than 100 trees along a stretch of road because drivers keep veering off the road and hitting them. The Washtenaw County Road Commission tells The Ann Arbor News there’s been at least six vehicle crashes along Mast Road north of Dexter since 2012. Commission officials say the trees are too close to the road and pose a safety hazard. The commission plans to use federal safety grant funds for the project. The trees are expected to be removed by March 31. Some area residents are concerned about losing such historic trees. Webster Township resident Carl Schneider says some of the trees may date to before Michigan was officially made a state. Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor)

Due to a computer glitch, only Charlie’s comments can be heard and edits were made to remove gaps.

What a weekend at the box office for the movie “Black Panther”. Here are a couple of excerpts of stories from the Associated Press…..

NEW YORK (AP) _ “Black Panther” delivered on the promise of a big box office debut _ and then some. It took in $192 million in its debut weekend in North America. The Marvel film from the Walt Disney Company has become the fifth-highest-grossing debut for a movie ever. The only movies that did better were “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” `’Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” `’Jurassic World” and “The Avengers.” By time today’s receipts are totaled, the movie is expected to have grossed $218 million domestically over the four-day weekend. The movie ranks among the top 15 global debuts ever _ even though its debut weekend didn’t include the markets of China, Russia and Japan. The Black Panther total is also the highest-grossing February opening weekend ever. The Ryan Coogler movie _ with a $200 million budget _ is the most expensive movie ever made with a mostly black cast _ and one of the few to be centered on a black superhero. At this rate, it’s also expected Black Panther will give Coogler the mark for the most ever money made by a movie directed by a black filmmaker.

Another TV talk show host is cancelled…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Apparently TV viewers were not so wild about this particular “Harry.” And because of that, the show hosted by Harry Connick Jr. is going off the air. NBCUniversal says the show will wrap once its second season is done _ which means it will tape through September before disappearing from the airwaves, cable boxes and satellite dishes. The talk and variety show had trouble drawing the kind of audiences that shows like the one hosted by Ellen DeGeneres did. In a statement, Connick says he was proud of the show and grateful for the chance to have one.

At the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Fergie performed the National Anthem, in her own style. It’s being reviewed more negatively than positively. You be the judge.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Smokey Robinson “Ooh Baby Baby“. He is 78 today.

