WSGW Morning Team Show: February 16, 2018

It’s Friday with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

By the way, one week from today (Friday, February 23), WSGW 790am will broadcast the first Detroit Tigers Spring Training Game starting at 1pm!

******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave checked out the story of a single-dose pill that can halt the flu virus within a day (runs 4:05) –

******************************************************************

Starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 17), WSGW will have a new financial show titled “Simply Financial” with your host, Kevin Wray. Kevin is from Pinconning and he plans to talk about planning and financial education, and simplicity. Charlie and Dave talked about the show and when it will be on air (runs 2:08) –

******************************************************************

It was a college basketball rivalry game between Arizona and Arizona state. Apparently, it got out of hand as an ejection was necessary. A player? No. A coach? No. A cheerleader? Yes!

******************************************************************

Got a water leak? Call a dog to find it…

UNDATED (AP) – A water company in England is hunting leads on burst pipes by deploying the country’s first sniffer dog trained to track down water leaks. Snipe, a 16-month-old cocker spaniel, has undergone weeks of training by ex-military personnel to detect problem pipes by sniffing out tiny amounts of chlorine in tap water. The dog has now been recruited by United Utilities, which supplies around three million homes in the North West of England, in a UK first for dog leak detection. Snipe’s owner Ross Stephenson says he started off training the dog with normal tap water and then added more chlorine until the pooch got the idea that’s the smell it was supposed to find.

******************************************************************

The Winter Olympic Games gives us a chance to see sports we don’t normally see, such as curling. At a match today, a “burned stone” happened. What is a “burned stone” in curling…

At the Canada vs. Denmark women’s curling match there was a burned stone. The moment happened in the fifth period of Friday’s game. A Danish player touched a stone in motion with her broom. That is a foul known as a burned stone. When burned stones occur, the captain, or skip, of the opposing team has three choices. They can ignore the foul, put the stones in the position they think they should be in or remove the stone from play. Canada’s skip Rachel Homan removed the stone from play. Canada went on to score four points, taking the lead. However, Canada ended up losing the game.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tiffany “Could’ve Been“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Tiffany was Number One for 2 weeks, 30 years ago in 1988.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page