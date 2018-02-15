WSGW Morning Team Show: February 15, 2018

The WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU, this mild temperature Thursday (43 predicted – it was 39 at 5am)…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave had a couple of money stories (runs 6:17) –

Wow! The government ran a surplus in January as the treasury experienced a fourth straight month of record tax revenue in the new fiscal year! Problem is, overall in this new fiscal year, we a running a deficit because spending overall is more than income.

From the Wall Street Journal, is there some stock market manipulation going on? Regulators are looking into the possibility.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave have the weekly update on Saginaw Spirit hockey with the Spirit voice, Joey Battaino (runs 9:29) –

For the Beatles fan who has everything, or specifically, the John Lennon fan…

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Yoko Ono has given her approval to a company that will make 12-inch-tall figurines of John Lennon. The figurine made by Molecule 8 comes with two pairs of glasses and three outfits: a black long-sleeved t-shirt, a blue shirt and velvet jacket, and an army coat. It even comes with two different heads, feet with boots or with sandals, and interchangeable hands. It will sell for $300 beginning in April.

This must have made for some fun dinner table conversations…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The parents of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have donated the maximum amount to the campaign of their son’s Democratic rival, Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Nicholson is in a primary battle against Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, with the winner advancing to take on Baldwin in the fall. Federal records show that Nicholson’s parents, Michael and Donna Nicholson, both gave $2,700 in December to Baldwin. Nicholson is a former Democrat, but his parents have a long history of donating to Democratic candidates. CNN first reported the donations to Baldwin. Nicholson says in a statement that “My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective.” Nicholson says he is a conservative by choice “not because I was born one.”

Listen to the Mrs. to the rescue! Technology is going to lead to a new generation of callers in need of a household hint…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ You may know Tide Pods are capable of wiping out stains in clothing _ and that some people think it’s cool to eat them. But you may not have heard that Apple’s HomePod can leave stains on furniture _ and some users are finding that hard to swallow. Some who have bought the new $349 speaker say while the device has a small footprint on a table or shelf, it also leaves a footprint _ in the form of a white ring _ on some wooden furniture. Apple says the speakers have a silicon base to minimize vibration _ and it’s the silicon that can leave marks. Apple says if you move the speaker, the marks will often “go away” after a few days. If not, Apple suggests wiping the area with a soft or damp cloth _ or if further cleaning is needed _ you should be sure to follow the furniture-maker’s guidelines for cleaning stains.

A strange Olympic bet that has to be paid off. You could only imagine on what part of the body could be chosen to tattoo a face! From the Associated Press…

Snowboarder Regino Hernandez made a bet with his skiman that if he won a medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, they would both tattoo their big-bearded faces on each other. Well, he won. Hernandez took home bronze in men’s snowboardcross Thursday, giving Spain only its third Winter Games medal _ and first since 1992. Now he and Luca Trionte, the man in charge of preparing his boards, are getting tattoos. Hernandez says, “Here, the bets are for life. Nothing like just shaving beards. Beards will grow back.” Hernandez’s only concern was where exactly to place his friend’s face. He tells Spanish sports daily Marca: “I will have to find a place that is not too visible. Luckily, I have many tattoos, so I hope it won’t get noticed too much.”

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Daryle Singletary “I Let Her Lie“. Daryle passed away recently at age 46.

