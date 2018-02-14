WSGW Morning Team Show: February 14, 2018

Happy Valentine’s Day on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

We also recognize Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lent.

The Detroit Free Press has a story our Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera and his child support battle in court. With Spring Training starting and Miguel trying to comeback from an injuries and a down year last season, you wonder how this will weigh on his mind as he tries to play. Charlie and Dave talked about what was in the story (runs 5:26)

A new poll for You…

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Art got into some of the Olympics news, including: (runs 6:36) –

Shaun White wins gold and sexual harassment is attached to his story

South Korea is paying for North Korean Olympic expenses

The Statue of Liberty may violate the Olympics ban on political symbols

Here is a funny Valentine’s Day story of a case of mistaken band identity. A guy thought he was taking his girlfriend to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Actually, it was the Red Hot Chilli Pipers – a Bagpipe Band, which you have to see to appreciate, and you can by clicking this link.

Saturday Night Live declared OFF LIMITS! That’s SNL in Egypt…..

CAIRO (AP) _ Never mind not being ready for prime-time, officials in Egypt have declared “Saturday Night Live” off limits for any TV time slot. Authorities have banned the Arabic version of SNL. An official says the show uses what media watchdogs call “sexual phrases and insinuations that should not be presented to viewers.” SNL Arabia first aired in Egypt two years ago. It follows the same format as its U.S. namesake, having celebrity guests, comedy sketches, musical performances _ even a parody newscast. Unlike its U.S. predecessor, SNL Arabia steers clear of politics.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Paul Young “Love is In the Air“. We like this song for Valentine’s Day.

