WSGW Morning Team Show: February 13, 2018
By Charlie Rood
|
Feb 13, 2018 @ 5:40 AM

It’s Fat Tuesday Fun on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Art and YOU…..

We have live check-ins with Art Lewis broadcasting from Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant in Bay City.   It’s the Polish Palooza Polka Packzi Party!

It’s also a fundraiser for the Bay County Salvation Army!

The Kowalski Brothers Band playing!

 ******************************************************************
The 5:40 check in with Art Lewis to start the day!  (runs 5:34) –
 ******************************************************************
The 6:12 check in with Art along with the Salvation Army!  (runs 3:28)
 ******************************************************************
The 6:40 check in with Art and Don Krzyiak, Jr.  (runs 8:06) –
 ******************************************************************
The 7:40 check in with Art and Major Rick Ray of the Bay County Salvation Army  (runs 7:20) –

 ******************************************************************

The 8:40 check in with Art (8:21) –

 ******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”.   It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans.   This feature is produced by veterans.

 ******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:    it was part of our 5:40 check in with Art you can hear in the podcast above

