WSGW Morning Team Show: February 13, 2018

It’s Fat Tuesday Fun on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Art and YOU…..

We have live check-ins with Art Lewis broadcasting from Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant in Bay City. It’s the Polish Palooza Polka Packzi Party!

It’s also a fundraiser for the Bay County Salvation Army!

The Kowalski Brothers Band playing!

The 5:40 check in with Art Lewis to start the day! (runs 5:34) –

The 6:12 check in with Art along with the Salvation Army! (runs 3:28)

The 6:40 check in with Art and Don Krzyiak, Jr. (runs 8:06) –

The 7:40 check in with Art and Major Rick Ray of the Bay County Salvation Army (runs 7:20) –

The 8:40 check in with Art (8:21) –

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

