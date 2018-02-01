WSGW Morning Team Show: February 1, 2018

The first day of the second month of the year on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

(charlie rood) “The Memo” is getting a lot of attention. A new twist came late Wednesday night when a Democratic representative accused Republicans of secretly altering the memo before sending it to the White House and didn’t inform Democrats of the changes. However, a Republican statement suggests altering was done by request of the FBI and Democrats (runs 5:15)

Here is the weekly Saginaw Spirit update with voice of Spirit hockey, Joey Battaino, along with a special guest regarding a partnership for the game on Saturday at TheDow Event Center. (runs 9:06) –

How did stocks do in January? Quite often, the first month of the year can be a barometer for the rest of the year. Here are the figures:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.8% in January

The S&P 500 Index rose 5.6% in January

The Nasdaq rose 7.4%

WSGW is Your Home for Super Bowl LII and coverage from Westwood One Radio Sports. Our broadcast starts at 2:00pm on WSGW 790am

Who is going to win? Madden NFL 18 has a prediction (Madden NFL has been right 10 of 14 times since 2004).

This version of a “bathroom humor” story was in USA Today –

A Norwegian flight with dozens of plumbers on board went down the toilet. The Norwegian Air Shuttle flight was carrying about 85 plumbing industry workers to Munich for a trade event, Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reported. Ironically, the plane was forced to turn around because of toilet issues on board. “So many plumbers on an aircraft and it has to turn back due to toilet trouble. That is enough to make you laugh,” plumber Hans Christian Ødegård told Dagbladet. The flight left Oslo Airport Saturday morning for a two-hour journey to Munich. However, the flight was forced to turn around at the Swedish border about 15 minutes after takeoff because the toilets were out of order. The flight data website Flight Tracker shows the plane’s route. It touched back down a little more than an hour after departing. We know what you’re thinking — why couldn’t the aircraft full of plumbers fix the lavatory? “We’d have gladly fixed the toilets, but it must unfortunately be done from the outside and we didn’t want to take a chance on sending out a plumber at 10,000 meters altitude,” plumbing exec Frank Olson, a passenger on the plane, told the the Norwegian newspaper.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Harry Styles “Sign of the Times”. He is 24 today. His first success as part of the band “One Direction” before going on hiatus in 2016. This was his first big solo hit song.

