WSGW Morning Team Show: December 8, 2017

It’s Friday (what more needs to be said) with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave conversed on a few topics (runs 6:28)

Charlie has story time about his son, Charlie, and youth wrestling

Sharing Hope RadioThon to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, along with a special event to help kick off the RadioThon going on this weekend

Another Congressman to resign, this time from the GOP, being accused of a unique harassment

After the 7:30 news, the Grand Prize Drawing in the WSGW/Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning “$2000 Christmas Decorating” Contest! Marty from Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in studio to conduct the drawing with Charlie and Dave. Marty also talked about how he is already planning for Christmas 2018, and Halloween, and soon to be sold “clear bottom kayaks” and more fun and great deals at Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconnin (runs 9:05)

The RocketGrab “12 Deals of Christmas” presents Day Two of Deals, a trifecta from Quick Lane at Midland Ford

“New” music from The Rolling Stones (a couple of stories)…

UNDATED (AP) _ Some early history of The Rolling Stones is being heard again by many for the first time. The Stones have dropped an album of rarely heard radio recordings. The album features 32 songs that aired in the early 1960s on BBC radio shows. Of the 32, eight were never recorded or released commercially. Keith Richards says he looks at the new/old recordings as “incredible pieces of history.” NEW YORK (AP) _ Keith Richards barely remembers some of the tracks that make up the new Rolling Stones album “On Air.” They were more than 50 years ago, after all. “On Air” collects songs The Rolling Stones performed in 1963 through 1965 on BBC shows like “Saturday Club,” “Top Gear” and “The Joe Loss Pop Show.” Richards says everything was frantic in those days, their schedule was frantic and “the fans were particularly frantic.” He says he was 19 at the time and “it’s all a bit of a blur, but a very pleasant one.” The collection consists of 32 tracks that include Stones classics as well as Chuck Berry covers. It’s out now.

Wake Up Song of the Day: How about some Friday Fun with Jose Feliciano “Feliz Navidad“!

