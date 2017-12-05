WSGW Morning Team Show: December 5, 2017

A windy Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…..

The Great Lakes Bay Region (most of the state) under a WIND ADVISORY. Winds will average from SW 25-35mph, with gusts of 45 and at times near 50.

Be aware for travel purposes, this afternoon into tomorrow morning, the Eastern end and Western end of the U.P. will have WINTER ADVISORIES for up to six inches of snow. Houghton and Keweenaw under WINTER STORM WARNINGS.

Also, be aware for travel purposes, there is a WINTER STORM WARNING posted for Noon Wednesday until Noon Thursday for Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Cheboygan Counties. 5-10 inches of snow expected.

Did you get gas before the price went up to around $2.59 yesterday? It was still $2.14 in a couple places when I came in this morning (Charlie Rood) at 2:30am.

For comparison, GasBuddy tells us gas prices in the past were as follows at this time:

2016 – $2.20

2015 – $1.85

2014 – $2.76

2013 -$3.15

2012 – $3.43

After the 6:30 news, a song comparison. A “traditional” version of Jingle Bells from 1955 by the Four Aces. A “contemporary” version of Jingle Bells from this year by Bret Michaels (lead singer of Poison).

What do you think?

President Trump and federally protected land, now unprotected with his signature, and Charlie says that’s how presidential power works. Charlie says the national media coverage makes it sound like President Trump used a flamethrower to make the land uninhabitable (runs 5:25).



(Charlie Rood) Armageddon! Yes, life as we know it will cease to exist because of the GOP tax bill. At least, that’s what House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, believes.

If you want an umbrella to withstand the weather, what better person to design an umbrella than a weatherman?!?!

NEW YORK (AP) _ As the old song goes, you don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. But do you need a weatherman to build an umbrella? One weatherman set says yes _ and hopes you agree. Rick Reichmuth says he wanted to find an umbrella that could, well, weather storm. And when he didn’t, he made one. So far, it’s proven to be an umbrella for all seasons _ especially rainy ones. The Weatherman Umbrella is made with a fiberglass skeleton to keep it from turning inside out in a heavy gust. It can withstand winds up to 55 miles per hour. And to keep rain from soaking through, the fabric features Teflon. For most of us, though, the big problem won’t be our umbrellas holding up _ but us holding on to them. The Weatherman Umbrella deals with that. The device has a Bluetooth tracker that helps you find it if it’s lost. There is also an app that will let you know when rain is in the forecast. The Weatherman Umbrella comes in a foldable size _ as well as a standard model. Both come in a variety of colors. Click for the Weatherman Umbrella online *******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: As referenced above in our song comparison, it’s a straight forward version of “Jingle Bells” by the Four Aces.

