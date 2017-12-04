WSGW Morning Team Show: December 4, 2017

The first full week of December is underway on The WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

IT’S THE FINAL WEEK OF THE WSGW/NORTHWOODS WHOLESALE OUTLET IN PINCONNING “$2000 CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST”

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave do the usual “Lions talk”, although the conversation this morning is more about our playoff chances on life support than on the Sunday game. (runs 5:57)

*******************************************************************

The best sports story this weekend? Saturday night, did you hear (on FM Talk and Sports WSGW 100.5 FM) the Saginaw Spirit come back from 6-0 to beat Sarnia (#1 team in the CHL) 7-6 in overtime?!?! You can hear the game winning goal here with Saginaw Spirit Radio Voice, Joey Battaino (runs :26)

*******************************************************************

The “Goat Watch” Begins! The what? Longtime Loyal Listeners know! You can hear Charlie and Dave talk about it (runs 3:41)

Basically, several years ago, we discovered a town in Sweden that erects a giant straw goat for Christmas. We discovered that since it was first erected in 1966, it has been burned to the ground numerous times. We discovered there is a web cam that tracks the goat 24/7. Thus, “Goat Watch” was born. How could we resist the chance to watch a giant straw goat go up in flames? In all the years we have been doing “Goat Watch”, it seems it has burned more often than not.

Click here and you can “Goat Watch“, too!

*******************************************************************

(Charlie Rood) Every Christmas season, we know we’ll have stories of “political correctness” where Christmas is ignored, shunned, and changed to references such as “winter celebrations”. Many times, it’s the ACLU taking the side in lawsuits against schools and public entities. A few years ago, I decided to help by developing a brand new album of “Christmas Music” that would be ACLU lawsuit free! A listener reminded me of that album. Here is how I introduced my album (runs 3:38)

*******************************************************************

The College Football Bowl season has been announced. Michigan will play South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on January 1. Michigan State will play Washington State in the Holiday Bowl on December 28.

(Charlie Rood) I don’t pay attention to the college football bowl season like I once did. I am amused by some of the names of the bowl games scheduled. Either I missed these or they are brand new. Are you ready for: Cure Bowl, Camellia Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, Dollar General Bowl, Cactus Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Foster Farms Bowl, TaxSlayer Bowl.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: It’s a Mannheim Monday as our Christmas Music plays now until the end of the year. Every Monday, we feature Mannheim Steamroller, and this morning, “Joy to the World“.

The Mannheim Steamroller “An American Christmas” will be broadcast on WSGW 790am on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page