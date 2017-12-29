WSGW Morning Team Show: December 29, 2017

The final WSGW Morning Team Show of 2017 with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Who needs a crystal ball in Times Square to ring in the New Year?!?! This is the ball I’ll be dropping! It’s an official Major League Baseball given to my son several years ago when he had an opportunity for a personal pregame tour at Comerica Park. On January 1, Tigers Spring Training will be just six weeks away. Happy New Year and Play Ball!

This is a good time to say THANK YOU for being a member of our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners throughout 2017! We look forward to being together in 2018! We will be here on New Year’s Day with the regular Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show!

Tomorrow, December 30, is National Bacon Day! As we always say for these kinds of days, who knew? Charlie and Dave talk about a few “bacon preferences” according to a survey. AND, “Breaking Bacon News“, as Britain announces the development of healthier bacon. (runs 3:26)

This was a new one for Charlie and Dave, what about you? GM has received a patent for an airbag outside a vehicle designed to “provide protection to a pedestrian”. (runs 6:06)

You’ve heard Charles Osgood is retiring? Here is the final Osgood File on the WSGW Morning Team Show at 8:25am. (runs 2:54)

The World Health Organization (WHO) will include “gaming disorders” in it’s latest list of classification of diseases. (charlie rood) I have the vaccine and I want it named after me! Here it is: “Stop Playing”! There, you are cured!

Here’s a fun way to close out 2017, with a stupid criminal story. Stupid for what he did and for what he was wearing…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A suspect wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “Trust Me” allegedly stole a car with an accomplice in Fairfax County, Virginia. The Washington Post reports that the two suspects from Falls Church were arrested by police in the stolen car not long after the unlocked Honda Civic was taken as it warmed up. Police say they also found several forged checks during the arrests. The newspaper says Wilmer Lara Garcia has been charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery. Police say he was wearing the shirt that read “Trust Me.” His accomplice was charged with auto theft.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The last song for 2017 is Mannheim Steamroller “Auld Lang Syne“.

