WSGW Morning Team Show: December 28, 2017

Here we are on a Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Some temperatures experienced at 5am (actual temps as there was little wind chill):

Saginaw -3 (at 6am it was -6)

Flint -14

Ann Arbor -16 (at 6am it was -18)

Lapeer -16

Cadillac -12 (at 6am it was -14)

Gaylord -13

Sault Ste. Marie -14

Iron Mountain -20

*******************************************************************

Tigers turn down trade offer from Yankees for Michael Fulmer

*******************************************************************

(charlie rood) I found this story interesting. Actually, disturbing. A South Carolina lottery glitch had a game producing winning tickets in error. Of course, people starting hearing about this and tried to get their own winning tickets. And what lesson was a mother teaching her kids when she tried to get enough winning tickets to take the family to Disney World. (runs 5:20)

*******************************************************************

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is back after taking Christmas week off. After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked with voice of Spirit hockey, Joey Battaino, as the second half of the season gets underway tonight (runs 7:57)

*******************************************************************

Just for fun, Charlie and Dave talked about the annual survey from Zillow regarding the TV characters you would most want, and not want, as your neighbors. Two shows were on both lists! Charlie wonders who on the WSGW Morning Team Show you would want to live (or not live) next to?

*******************************************************************

The number of Social Security beneficiaries hit a record 61,859,250 in November, according to data released by the Social Security Administration.

*******************************************************************

Sounds like a possible solution to stop the Asian carp invasion. If the Navy sees this as a solution for its protection, why not the Great Lakes?

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. _ Earle Naval Weapons Station, where the Navy loads some of America’s most sophisticated weapons onto warships, suffered $50 million worth of damage in Superstorm Sandy. Now the naval pier is fortifying itself with some decidedly low-tech protection: oysters. The facility has allowed an environmental group to plant nearly a mile of oyster reefs about a quarter-mile off its shoreline to serve as a natural buffer to storm-driven wave damage.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Here’s a great Christmas crooner (great crooner of any song) with another song played at this time of year with no actual reference to Christmas. Johnny Mathis “Winter Wonderland“.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page