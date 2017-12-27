WSGW Morning Team Show: December 27, 2017

Perhaps the morning of the night of a record breaking low with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

Expected low Wednesday night into Thursday could be 5 below! Record is 8 below from 1924. By the way, one year ago yesterday we hit a record high of 54. Normal high this time of year is 31.

For the benefit of our early morning listeners, Charlie and Dave revisit a segment of the WSGW Morning Team Show from just last Thursday!

Last Thursday, after the 8:30 news, Charlie debuted his new lyrics for the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”. Charlie thinks the song is fine, written in a different era, and acceptable even today with its flirtation and suggestive lyrics. But, as controversy about the song persists, Charlie believes his new lyrics are the answer. With help from Art Lewis…

Dean Martin’s version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is our Wake Up Song of the Day (see below).

When you ring in the new year, legendary musician Phil Collins says do it with his song “In the Air Tonight”. Collins sent a tweet to say if you start the song at 11:56:40, the drum break will play as the clock strikes midnight. Collins says, “Start your new year off right.”

Charlie and Dave tested the song idea from Phil. Perhaps it really has to be the new year, because we were not impressed. Give us “Auld Lang Syne”, please! (runs 1:57)

Charlie and Dave talk about the Winter Cash Blast coming in January! You could win a daily prize of $2018! You could win a grand prize of $30,000! (runs 2:06)

Harley-Davidson has a very logical way to increase customers…..

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Harley-Davidson has an idea how to increase its customers: Teach more people how to ride a motorcycle and then they might buy one. The Milwaukee-based company’s decision to expand the number of dealerships with a Harley “Riding Academy” comes as the industry grapples with years of declining sales and an aging customer base. The classes often focus on younger riders and women. Robert Pandya, who managed public relations for Indian Motorcycles and Victory Motorcycles, says “if mom rides, the kids will ride.”

The poll this week is a continuation of our end-of-year poll introduced last week…

What was it that caused the bomb squad to investigate? Some probably thought it was appropriate for the bomb squad to respond…

SEATTLE (AP) _ Authorities say a wrapped present that turned out to be a

fruitcake temporarily halted service at a Seattle ferry terminal while police

investigated. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kevin Fortino says troopers were notified Tuesday that a suspicious package was found beneath a Christmas tree in the pedestrian waiting area. Fortino says the package was deemed suspicious because it was unmarked and was the only gift under the tree. So they evacuated the terminal and kept all inbound ferries away for about a half-hour while the police bomb squad investigated. And what was the potentially dangerous item? A fruitcake.

Ooops! Israel is not a “real country”?!?!…

PARIS (AP) _ A French children’s magazine has been withdrawn from newsstands after it admitted a “mistake” in writing that Israel wasn’t a “real

country.” The news editor for Youpi, a magazine for children from 5 to 8, told

The Associated Press that the January issue was being removed from kiosk sales in France and Belgium after writing that Israel was among a few states in the world that aren’t “real countries.” Bertrand Fichou said he humbly apologizes for the mistake and that his intention wasn’t to challenge the legitimacy of the state of Israel. He said that “I’ll blame myself for it all my life.” The two-sentence text caused an uproar on social media.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Another song played at this time of year with no actual reference to Christmas. Dean Martin “Baby, It’s Cold Outside“. That seems to fit the weather!

