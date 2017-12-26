WSGW Morning Team Show: December 26, 2017

Wind Chillin’ with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the first day after Christmas WSGW Morning Team Show…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave covered a few things, including “thanks” for celebrating Christmas with WSGW, the Lions done (and Coach Caldwell, too), and a TV special in January 2018 to showcase NFL players talents off the field. (runs 4:17)

Today is National Candy Cane Day! Who knew? Charlie and Dave didn’t, but found it referenced in a USA Today story and talked about it after the 7:30 news (runs 4:55)

A legendary rock band celebrating 50 years with a book…

UNDATED (AP) _ The surviving members of Led Zeppelin are working together again. It’s not music. LedZeppelin.com reports Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones are collaborating on an official illustrated book celebrating the band’s 50 years. The deal is through Reel Art Press, but no other details were given.

The title role for the upcoming live TV presentation of “Jesus Christ Superstar” has finally been cast…

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ John Legend will play the title role in the live version of

“Jesus Christ Superstar.” Legend says he’s humbled to be part of “such a

powerful, meaningful musical.” The other actors have not yet been announced,

with the exception of Alice Cooper as King Herod. “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” will air on Easter, April 1.

A Christmas Day tradition almost missed, but thanks to some middle- and high-school students, all went well…

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) _ George Washington and his troops’ annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River has been saved by boats made by children. Organizers had feared yesterday’s crossing would have to be canceled because low water levels in the river between Pennsylvania and New Jersey would have made it impossible for re-enactors to navigate their wooden Durham boats. But Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit that teaches boat-building skills to middle- and high-school students, lent the organizers six handmade, 12-foot rowboats for the crossing. The boats only draw about six inches of water, meaning they can get across the river under current conditions.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller “Let it Snow“. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we feature songs usually heard at this time of year, but don’t have the

