WSGW Morning Team Show: December 22, 2017

On this last WSGW Morning Team Show before Christmas with Charlie and Dave and YOU, we simply wish you a Merry Christmas!

(charlie rood) The picture is from the nativity scene under my family Christmas tree. It is a handmade ceramic nativity made by my grandmother dating back to 1968. From Mary and Joseph and Jesus in the manger, to the Wise Men, the Angel, some shepherds, sheep, cattle, and camel, plus the stable. We add the straw which is usually placed more neatly. However, with a dog and cat, we are happy the straw at least stays close to where it’s supposed to be!

*******************************************************************

You are hearing about the death of Dick Enberg. Charlie and Dave talked about him after the 6:30 news, as he was born in Michigan (Mt. Clemens), went to high school (Armada) and college (CMU), and he and his family were lifelong Tigers fans. This clip contains audio from his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, an appearance last year at Comerica Park to broadcast a Tigers game alongside Kirk Gibson, and his signature “Oh My”! (runs 6:02)

*******************************************************************

For the 26th Year, WSGW was humbled to receive a visit from our friends at William A. Kibbe & Associates, the engineers/architects/surveyors in Saginaw.

Kibbe Vice President, Greg Bator, presented a generous check for the WSGW Food for Families Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. This check represents employees donations matched by the owners. Kibbe does this instead of a Christmas party and gifts.

Charlie, Dave, and Art talked with Greg:

Greg was here with his daughter, Bridget, who has one semester left in her studies of chemical engineering, and is newly engaged!

In Greg’s message, he always provides inspirational quotes:

Tony Robbins – “Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life’s deepest joy: true fulfillment.”

George Alexiou – “Success follows those who champion a cause greater than themselves.”

*******************************************************************

Wednesday Apple admitted that it deliberately slowed down older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns when the batteries were worn out. Thursday, the lawsuits began.

*******************************************************************

LAST CHANE FOR THE “ROCKET GRAB 12 DEALS of CHRISTMAS”!

http://rocketgrab.com/locations/great-lakes-bay-region-mi/

Are you still looking for that perfect gift? Fly over to Rocketgrab for all of the hot deals this season! Deals like a Private TieDye Party at Cindy’s Sweet T’s, Passes to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, Spa Treatments at Parrot Bay Spa, or learn to make French Macarons at VanillaBean BakeShop LLC! A Gift for Them…or…A Gift for You… Head over to Rocketgab for that perfect gift for that had to shop-for-person Or your Secret Santa! Gifts like A Casino Bus Trip to Little River Casino Resort, treats for the kids at Tummy Ache Candy Store, Oil Changes, car rentals, and car care from Quick Lane At Midland Ford Lincoln, and pampering for your little rock star or princess from Beauti Divine are all available!

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: On this last WSGW Morning Team Show broadcast before Christmas, we feature Mannheim Steamroller’s “Silent Night“.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page