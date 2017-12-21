WSGW Morning Team Show: December 21, 2017

Welcome to the first day of Winter on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

The Winter solstice officially arrives at 11:28am. We have a little snowfall in the forecast the next couple of days. We have cold temperatures predicted, including highs in the 20s on Christmas day. This is the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight. From here until June, the days start getting longer!

*******************************************************************

Merry Christmas from Santa Leia! Yes, our family dog (charlie rood – she’s a shepherd/hound mix) lounging on the love seat with a pillow! This picture was taken after I got up at 1:45am. Leia didn’t seem to mind when I placed the Santa hat on for the picture.

*******************************************************************

Recently on the WSGW Morning Team Show, we talked about stories circulating where the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is being looked at negatively in this heightened awareness of sexual assault and harassment.

(charlie rood) I say let the song play! But, for those that may be offended, I offer up new lyrics that may be more acceptable (runs 3:06)

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about a couple of stories involving Uber and Lyft and other related services. The United States isn’t the only country dealing with the question of how to or how not to regulate. Plus, what will these increased services around the world do to the energy markets (runs 6:00).

*******************************************************************

Charles Osgood has announced his retirement. He will be 84 in January. Based on our own research, we believe the honor of being the oldest broadcaster now associated with WSGW is… Art Lewis!

Here is the message we received from Charles Osgood regarding his retirement:

“Thanks to you, my valued affiliates, clients, and friends, I recently reached nearly fifty years of The Osgood File by announcing a renewal with Westwood One. Although I was very much looking forward to continuing to see you on the radio, unfortunately my health and doctors will now not allow it. So I will retire from The Osgood File and radio at the end of the year with great appreciation for all the success we’ve had together. I wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and the best of everything in 2018.”

*******************************************************************

What a sacrifice France is making with all that domestic consumption…..

PARIS — France’s parliament has approved a law banning all exploration and production of oil and natural gas by 2040 within the country and its overseas territories.

Under that law that passed a final vote on Tuesday, existing drilling permits will not be renewed and no new exploration licenses will be granted.

The French government claims the ban is a world first. However, it is largely symbolic since oil and gas produced in France accounts for just 1% of domestic consumption. The rest is imported.

Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot says the law shows “current generations can take care of future generations.”

The ban is part of a larger plan to wean the French economy from fossil fuels and to fulfill France’s commitments under the Paris climate agreement to curb global warming.

*******************************************************************

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un continues his war on Christmas. He’s banning “gatherings that involve alcohol and singing.” How much of that actually goes on in North Korea anyway?

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Christmas crooning with Bing Crosby “White Christmas“.

