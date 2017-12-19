WSGW Morning Team Show: December 19, 2017

Temps into the low 40s today, as we dream about a White Christmas, on this Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Heather Zehr of Accu-Weather suggests a high of 43, not close to the record of 52 set in 1923, but well above the normal of 32. Last year on December 19 our high was 17!

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the tax legislation apparently going to pass and sent to President Trump for his signature. The guys covered (runs 5:16)

When we may start seeing tax changes (not with 2017 return, but 2017 paychecks)

Future returns will have millions NOT itemizing due to increased standard deduction

Money and time projected to be saved

(Charlie Rood) I’m still confounded by a senate rule causing individual tax cuts to end in 2026 because the debt increase has to be limited. I’ve never heard of that before in all the years of tax cuts being talked about. Also, you are hearing about various polls suggesting Americans don’t favor this tax cut legislation. I say, “I don’t care”. Remember the (Un)Affordable Care Act, as I call it, had public polling against it for years.

Charlie and Dave had a quick thought on the potential for a ballot proposal to change the way political districts are drawn trying to end gerrymandering (runs 2:08).

In downtown Detroit, construction continues on the new Little Caesars headquarters building, and the facade being installed is described as “the first of its kind in the world“.

Charlie says it sounds interesting and looks fun, but I’d hate to be the people responsible for keeping it clean! You would have to pay me extra to deal with those shapes!

Instead of cremation by fire, liquefy!

SANDWELL, England (AP) _ Now here’s an idea_ liquefy bodies instead of cremating them as an eco-friendly alternative. Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council in the West Midlands has described water cremation as the “next phase

in evolution”. But water companies have denied access to their drains due to the absence of Government guidance and a “thorough appraisal of public opinion.” There are concerns that flushing the waste water used as part of the

“alkaline hydrolysis” process down the sewers would prompt what a source described as “the yuck factor” from the public. But according to company founder Sandy Sullivan the waste water does not contain DNA from the dead person.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Amy Grant “Hark the Herald Angels Sing“. I think one of the most beautiful renditions of this Christmas celebration. Full disclosure… Amy Grant is one of my favorite artists and her longtime commitment to Christian recordings is music is ears of the faithful (Charlie Rood).

