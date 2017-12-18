WSGW Morning Team Show: December 18, 2017

The One Week before Christmas WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

We hope everyone had a good commute in the morning. Mixed precipitation may have made roads slick in some places. Temperature today at 39. We haven’t been above freezing since December 6. Tuesday we might hit 42. Then back to freezing on Wednesday.

*******************************************************************

I thought the Monday before Christmas was a good day for my “Santa Snoopy and Woodstock Reindeer” shirt. Thanks to official Morning Team photographer, Pat Johnston.

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and our Monday Lions football talk, even though the Lions played on Saturday. We are focused on the playoffs and what must happen for the Lions to advance to the post season, including the team Lions fans need to root for tonight (runs 4:49)

*******************************************************************

Some musical fun with Charlie and Dave with musicians in the news (runs 4:33)

What TV special role has Alice Cooper been cast?

Tina Turner has something new coming

Charley Pride says he had a different career than music in mind (who knew – Charlie Rood says he didn’t)

*******************************************************************

Would you eat a cricket to get a free ticket into a theme park?

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) _ Eat a cricket, get a ticket? That’s the gist of a promotion run by a Georgia theme park. The park, appropriately enough, is Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia. It gave away T-shirts and free admission to the first 100 guests Saturday to down a roasted cricket. Once they did _ and didn’t mind additional churning in their tummies _ they could go in and ride the attractions. The cricket-ticket offer is aimed at promoting MEGABUGS! _ a new, interactive bug attraction. However, it’s hard to imagine what could be a more interactive encounter than eating a cricket.

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: A Mannheim Monday as we feature the Christmas Music of Mannheim Steamroller, “Hallelujah Chorus“. Mannheim Steamroller’s “An American Christmas” will be our featured Christmas music on Christmas Eve and Day on WSGW 790am (simulcast on Christmas morning, 5am-10am).

