WSGW Morning Team Show: December 15, 2017

Charlie and Dave and YOU, together on a Friday, on The WSGW Morning Team Show…..

The repeal of Net Nuetrality that happened yesterday is either the death of the internet as we know it or the internet will now grow freely in ways it never could before. That’s pretty much the two sides to the story. Charlie and Dave talk about it, along with a comment from Pat Johnston, along with a reminder this is the topic of our current online and app poll (runs 6:43)

(Charlie Rood) In doing my own research and trying to understand all the implications, I find myself agreeing with the repeal of Net Neutrality. Political leanings no doubt sway my thinking as does the overall idea of less regulation. Here is a link to a Wall Street Jounal editorial I found that supports my opinion. It’s not hard to find an opinion for those that favor the appeal and for those that oppose the appeal. I will be paying attention because there are aspects of the FCC decision that could be negative when compared to the positives.

*******************************************************************

Charlie had “StoryTime” after the 7:30 news. Charlie is doing work at home updating a bathroom and it caused his wife to tell him those three words every man loves to hear, and the words were not “I Love You”! (runs 4:08)

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave had fun with “Grinch Motors”. That’s a reference to a Detroit Free Press story outlining how General Motors did some testing to suggest people that adorn vehicles with Christmas decorations, even hauling home the tree, are causing negative effects on gas mileage. C’mon GM, it’s Christmas!

*******************************************************************

An update on a story we had from last year. Do you remember when Kellogg’s opened that cereal cafe in New York City? Yesterday, Kellogg’s opened a brand new, bigger and better cafe in New York’s Union Square.

*******************************************************************

This news just came in this morning. From the Detroit Free Press, a report on the death of one-time Tigers pitcher, Frank Lary.

*******************************************************************

Here’s a great “12 Deals of Christmas” RocketGrab launch. You”ll be visiting the Children’s Zoo at Celebration Square in Saginaw, right? Then get this RocketGrab deal and visit and save $$$!

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Beatles “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)“. Today, December 15, Apple Corps will publicly release The Beatles annual Christmas records that were sent only to fan club members from 1963-1969. “The Christmas Records” boxed set will have the seven greetings pressed onto vinyl singles with the original flexi disc artwork. An accompanying booklet will have reproductions of the fan club’s National Newsletters.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page