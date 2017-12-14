WSGW Morning Team Show: December 14, 2017

In the aftermath of the snow, it’s a quieter start to the day with Charlie and Dave and YOU on The WSGW Morning Team Show…..

It’s a morning of school closings, most of which came in last night. A list where it would be easier to tell you if any schools were open… were there?!?!

Yesterday, it was the “Sharing Hope” RadioThon to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan on WSGW and all AlphaMedia Stations here at Radio Centre. Charlie and Dave talk about how it turned out and pass along THANKS to You! (runs 3:26)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk with Joey Battaino, Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, for a Spirit update (runs

Everybody enjoys Girl Scouts cookies, right? Now, you can enjoy them in a different way. Girl Scout flavored yogurt! Three flavors being introduced by Yoplait. Charlie and Dave are glad to know their favorites will be represented. Dave likes the Thin Mints and Charlie the Tagalongs.

Here is the “12 Deals of Christmas” RocketGrab launch for today… a trifecta of deals…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tony Bennett “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas“. A classic crooner with a beautiful, simplistic version of this Christmas classic.

