WSGW Morning Team Show: December 13, 2017

If you have to travel, Weather Advisories and Warnings extend from the two tiers of counties at the tip of the mitten following the Lake Michigan shoreline all the way to the southwest corner, including a few inland counties. Generally, to the north 5-10 inches of snow, with more the further south you go, to upwards of 13″ localized. Blowing, Drifting, and Whiteout Conditions are likely.

A mixture of Advisories and Warnings in the U.P. with the Blowing, Drifting and Whiteout Conditions. Some places along the Lake Superior shoreline may get 20″ of snow.

You couldn’t get further apart in the state than Detroit and Ironwood, at least geographically. It’s possible they might become even further apart, at least politically. After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about an idea by U.P. lawmakers to use tax dollars dedicated to Cobo Center in Detroit for a ski jump in Ironwood (runs )

Here is a link to an online story about this in the Detroit Free Press.

Here’s a good laugh for you. The New York Post has a story from the official state newspaper in North Korea reporting leader Kim Jong Un made it to the top of a 9000 foot mountain without climbing gear! And, wearing his spotless black leather shoes. He even changed the weather, too. There’s a picture! No fake news in this story.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Leroy Anderson “Sleigh Ride”. This version done by the Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra. Tonight is the annual Christmas concert at Temple Theatre. “A Very Merry Saginaw Christmas” starts at 8:00pm.

