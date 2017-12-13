WSGW Morning Team Show: December 13, 2017

It’s all about YOU, as Charlie and Dave on The WSGW Morning Team Show kick off the “Sharing Hope” RadioThon to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan!

You can help change lives. You can help save lives.

Going on now until 6pm, the “Sharing Hope” RadioThon to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is presented by Tim Hortons, Euclid Industries, Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland.

We are asking you, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make a gift of $30 to fund a night of “Hope and Care” for those men, women, and children in need.

Each gift provides food, clothing, shelter, and access to Rescue Ministry programs that lend a helping hand, faithfully inspiring miracles among us.

Throughout the day, you are hearing stories of those seeking help. You are hearing updates of how individuals and businesses are teaming up to reach financial goals.

Listen on WSGW 790am, WSGW 100.5 FM, OnLine and Mobile Apps. The RadioThon will culminate with a special one hour broadcast from 5-6pm on WSGW 790am.

Please call the Fisher Contracting Hope Line: 989 – 755 – HOPE (4673)

You can make gifts online: r3monline.org

After the news at 6:00, Dan Streeter, the Executive Director of The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, joined us to help us understand the need of the RadioThon. Also, hear the story of Don, his life literally saved because of the Rescue Ministries (runs 5:00)

After the news at 6:30, Art Lewis broadcasting from one of our sponsors, Tim Hortons, with the owner Ken Boomer, and a check presentation from a local business (runs 7:55)

Special Thanks to “Garpiel Group“, our 7-8am Hourly Sponsor

Garpiel Group has been a trustworthy landscaping company in the Great Lakes Bay Region since 1997. Over the years, Garpiel Group have become so much more. Today, Garpiel Group takes care of anything outside your home or business. Land specialists can design, build, and maintain all your outdoor space. Garpiel Group, serving all of Mid-Michigan, including Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Tawas.

After the 7am news, more guests with checks joined Art Lewis at Tim Hortons (runs 5:31)

After the 7:30am news, Art Lewis with Ken Boomer, owner of Tim Hortons, at a Tim Hortons to accept more checks and talk with Dan Streeter, Executive Director of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (runs 8:52)

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller’s version of “What Child is This”, as it seems fitting to use as the opening message for the RadioThon:

