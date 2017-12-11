WSGW Morning Team Show: December 11, 2017

It’s cold and we have some snow… it’s a December Monday on The WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave cover the Lions and those hanging-by-a-thread playoff possibilities (runs 6:48)

*******************************************************************

It’s about time! After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk about Alan Trammell and Jack Morris elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, and not forgetting Lou Whitaker deserves to be in, too! (runs 6:25)

This is the Detroit Free Press article referenced written by Jeff Seidel, a Bay City native.

AND, how about an update of the health of a future Tigers Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera!

*******************************************************************

The WSGW RocketGrab “12 Deals of Christmas” continue with this launch today…..

*******************************************************************

This Wednesday, December 13, we ask you to join us and help…..

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Another Mannheim Monday as we feature the Christmas Music of Mannheim Steamroller, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing“. Mannheim Steamroller’s “An American Christmas” will be our featured Christmas music on Christmas Eve and Day on WSGW 790am (simulcast on Christmas morning, 5am-10am).

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page