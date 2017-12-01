The WSGW Morning Team Show: December 1, 2017

Here we are, Friday, December 1, the final month of the year begins with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

The 2017 WSGW Food For Families Campaign has come to a conclusion. THANK YOU to all for your generous food (and monetary) donations. Your support will help those in need served by the Salvation Army locations in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Remember, you can make donations of any kind at anytime to your local Salvation Army.

Did you know December 1 is the start of “Meteorological Winter”? What does that mean? Accu-Weather Morning Team Meteorologist, Heather Zehr says it essentially means we are starting what is, on average, the coldest three months of the year.

You wouldn’t know it by the forecast for today, tomorrow, and Sunday, the first three days of December, as high temps will be ranging around 45, 49, 47!

As the Senate continues to debate its tax plan, after the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave looked at the latest. Charlie says just pass something! Charlie also wonders about the idea to include automatic tax increases in case tax revenues fail to meet expectations. Charlie wants to know why there is never an automatic tax decrease when tax revenues are above expectations! And if you are rich, and you say you don’t want or need a tax cut, fine, you are always welcome to cut a check to Uncle Sam and pay as much as you want anytime you want! (runs 7:04)

Here’s a link to the Bloomberg article Charlie referenced.

Here is the story and the picture Charlie and Dave talked about after the 7:30 news regarding this ad presentation being rejected for promoting religion in Washington D.C.

A Swiss village to pay people to live there.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Andy Williams “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year“. Andy would have been 90 on Sunday, December 3.

