WSGW Morning Team Show: August 9, 2017

Dave Maurer is reporting local primary election results from last night. You can get those results online at wsgw.com

(Charlie Rood) North Korea… here’s what I think, what do you think?

North Korea is confirmed to have nukes. North Korea threatens Guam and Guam expresses serious concern. The region, the world, on edge. What’s the big story? The concern President Trump is not using appropriate language addressing this dire situation. Give me a break. What did President Trump say? North Korea would experience “fire and fury like the world has never seen”. Sounds like he’s speaking the truth to me. After all these years of our leaders attempting to deal with North Korea in “stern” language or attempting to rely on those “always effective” UN Security Council resolutions, maybe some forceful and direct language is necessary.

Presidential historian, Michael Beschloss says, “it’s hard to think of a president using more extreme language during crisis like this before”. You’ve forgotten your history, Mr. Beschloss. What about President Clinton in 1993, during a speech in the DMZ, saying that if North Korea ever used nuclear weapons, “it would be the end of their country”. I’d call that forceful and direct, too.

Before yesterday’s confirmation of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, did anyone think the United States would ever initiate an attack on North Korea? Before yesterday, any attack would have been in response to an initial attack by North Korea. But now, has the dynamic officially changed? Would a preemptive strike be acceptable to citizens in the states, and the rest of the world?

You heard Dave Maurer report on assistance from the recent flooding:

President Donald Trump has approved Governor Rick Snyder’s request for a disaster declaration following the flooding throughout mid Michigan in late June. Individuals in Bay County seeking assistance due to the flooding can now register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency by applying online or by calling 1 (800) 621-3362. Residents with a disability requiring accommodation or assistance should call 1 (800) 462-7585. The US Small Business Administration has also made low interest disaster loans available to businesses and residents.

REMINDER: The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City) $25,000 Summer Match “Matching Gift Challenge” is going on now through August 18!

We were around $10,000 as of yesterday!

A group of compassionate friends of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, including Labadie Auto Company, John E. Green, and other anonymous donors, will match up to $25,000 in gifts You make to the Rescue Ministries.

Your generosity will help men, women, children – families – with food, shelter, clothing, and life changing help at the Rescue Ministries.

To offer a gift, visit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan online and click “Summer Match”.

You can also call 989-752-6051, ext. 124

Wake Up Song of the Day: Of course, its’ a Glen Campbell song, but what do we play? Since Glen said this one song “defined him”, we play “Rhinestone Cowboy“. Glen Campbell died yesterday at the age of 81 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

