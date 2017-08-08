WSGW Morning Team Show: August 8, 2017

What’s up with Charlie and Dave today on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

REMINDER: The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City) $25,000 Summer Match “Matching Gift Challenge” is going on now through August 18!

A group of compassionate friends of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, including Labadie Auto Company, John E. Green, and other anonymous donors, will match up to $25,000 in gifts You make to the Rescue Ministries.

Your generosity will help men, women, children – families – with food, shelter, clothing, and life changing help at the Rescue Ministries.

To offer a gift, visit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan online and click “Summer Match”.

You can also call 989-752-6051, ext. 124

The most influential music video of all-time, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, is going 3-D!C

Click here for the “Thriller” 3-D story. Click here for the “Thriller“video.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mel Tillis “I Ain’t Never“. He’s 85. His first Number One song on the Country Chart in 1972. He co-wrote it.

