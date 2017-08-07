WSGW Morning Team Show: August 7, 2017

Waking up with You on a Monday, it’s Charlie and Dave on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

WSGW is reaching out to You, our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to help the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. Starting today, the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City) will conduct a $25,000 Summer Match “Matching Gift Challenge”!

A group of compassionate friends of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, including Labadie Auto Company, John E. Green, and other anonymous donors, will match up to $25,000 in gifts You make to the Rescue Ministries.

Your generosity will help men, women, children – families – with food, shelter, clothing, and life changing help at the Rescue Ministries.

To offer a gift, visit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan online and click “Summer Match”.

You can also call 989-752-6051, ext. 124

You can mail a gift: Matching Gift Campaign, PO Box 548, Saginaw, Michigan 48606

Click to hear Charlie and Dave talk with Dan Streeter, Executive Director of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.

WSGW proudly teams up with You and area businesses to help the Rescue Ministries each December with our “RadioThon”. We extend that relationship with this Summer Match “Matching Gift Challenge”.

**********************************************************************

It’s not often you see a reference to Genghis Khan, so we had to find out what that was about, and it was about this, from the Associated Press:

A woman from Poland, Maine is set to embark on a most unusual horse race. Amanda Charlton Herbert is one eight Americans selected to compete in the toughest horse race in the world, the 620-mile Mongol Derby. The Sun Journal reports she will be riding 28 semi-wild horses across desolate Mongolia, a country sandwiched between China and Russia. The race recreates Genghis Khan’s relay postal system from the 1200s. It was similar to the American Pony Express several centuries later. Herbert says the race is both a test of her endurance as well as a test of her ability to read and work with different horses.

**********************************************************************

What can you get from vending machines in France… oysters!

**********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: B.J. Thomas “(Hey, Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song“. He is 75. Everyone remembers “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head”, Number One in 1969. This was his other Number One Song from 1975. The longest title for a Number One song until, some say, Stars on 45 had that medley in 1981 listing all the songs as the song title. Others say no because the title should have been nothing more than “Stars on 45 Medley”.