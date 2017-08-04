WSGW Morning Team Show: August 4, 2017

Heading into the first weekend of August on this Friday with Charlie and Dave on the WSGW Morning Team Show (thought the weather seems more like September or October)…..

In May, ABC TV announced a live musical version of “The Little Mermaid” to air October 3. The news out now is that it has been postponed. Sorry, Ariel.

The Kennedy Center Honorees have been announced for this year. Two singers, a dancer, a television writer, and for the first time, a hip-hop artist.

The Detroit News reports half of the eight mayoral candidates on Detroit’s primary ballot next week have been convicted of felony crimes involving drugs, assault or weapons. I find it interesting three of the four are blaming everything but themselves for their troubles. How about personal responsibility.

A sad way for this record to be set. The group “Linkin Park” has broken David Bowie’s record on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs Chart. Following the death of singer Chester Bennington, “Linkin Park” has 23 songs on the chart. After David Bowie died, he had 21 songs on the chart.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bob Seger “Shakedown“. Friday Flashback Song, when we go back in 10-year decade increments to find Number One Songs at this time. Songs that are long remembered or long forgotten. The same for the artists and groups, too. I think we all know Bob Seger, my all-time favorite. Not that this is a bad song, but it’s too bad it was his only Number One song, for 1 week, in 1987 (from Beverly Hills Cop II).

