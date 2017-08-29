WSGW Morning Team Show: August 29, 2017

Tuesday with Charlie and Dave and You on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

Thank you for joining our effort provide help:

********************************************************************

Pizza Delivered Without a Driver! Here’s the story from the Detroit Free Press. Domino’s and Ford will begin testing today.

********************************************************************

(Charlie Rood) President Trump signs an executive order undoing President Obama’s directive which allows police to use military gear again.

This story is an example of why there is support for President Trump despite any controversy that he may face. President Trump makes this happen. If it were President Hillary Clinton, this would not have happened.

********************************************************************

A legendary, epic movie is no longer going to be shown at a Memphis Theatre, after a 34-year tradition. There seems to be more backlash than support for the decision.

********************************************************************

When Michigan opens the season Saturday vs Florida, the Wolverines will wear all maize uniforms!

Michigan Football coverage at 2:30pm on WSGW 100.5 FM (approximate start time depending on the end of the SVSU Football game starting at 11:30am on WSGW 100.5 FM)

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Edwin Starr “War“. On this date in 1970, the song hit Number One and stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page