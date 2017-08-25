WSGW Morning Team Show: August 25, 2017

It’s FRIDAY, with Charlie and Dave and You, as we get into the final weekend in August…

What might happen to gas prices because of Hurricane Harvey?

********************************************************************

(Charlie Rood) So, why did the Tigers and Yankees have three bench clearing incidents and eight ejections on Thursday? I’m sure it was a combination of reasons, especially for Miguel Cabrera sparking the fire when he shoved the Yankees catcher, Austin Romine (brother of Andrew Romine of our Tigers).

Miguel has been having a frustrating season. He’s not completely healthy and he’s not playing up to his high standards. I’m sure overall frustration simmered over for Miguel. Though, I’m sure he wasn’t happy having a ball thrown behind him. There was no reason for that.

I don’t think it’s a sign the Tigers season and clubhouse is completely falling apart. I take the perspective of a team that still has pride and isn’t going to back down just because the team has a record that sucks. As this disappointing season plays itself out, I see a team that is still together and will fight for each other.

And that dugout dust up with Verlander and Victor? Tensions were high and it wouldn’t take much for teammates to annoy each other, too. All will be fine.

Here are some links from the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News to check out:

Free Press – It was BaseBrawl at Comerica Park on Thursday (video here).

News – An overall report on what happened.

Free Press – What Miguel Cabrera said about the brawl.

News – What about JV and Victor Martinez having words in the dugout.

Free Press – Alex Wilson admits he threw at the batter.

********************************************************************

(Charlie Rood) Here’s a “Friday Funny” for you. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was interviewed this week on San Francisco TV station KRON.

She was asked about a request she made with the National Park Service to deny a permit to Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group that has plans to hold a rally at San Francisco’s Crissy Field this weekend.

You can’t yell wolf in a crowded theater? What about bear? Tiger? Giraffe? Does this mean we could yell fire?

********************************************************************

Are the police right or witnesses in the crowd? It’s the story of a car that drove into a crowd of demonstrators in St. Louis. Thankfully, there were only minor injuries. But, what the police say happened and what witnesses say happened leave you wondering, what happened?

********************************************************************

This is an obituary joke any Lions fan could use!

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man took a parting shot at the Philadelphia Eagles in his obituary. Jeffrey Riegel, 56, died last Friday. Before his death, the Port Republic, New Jersey, man promised friends a funny message in his obituary. The longtime Eagles fan’s obituary asked for Riegel “to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time.”

Riegel was a passionate Eagles fan who owned season tickets for more than 30 years. Sadly, the Eagles never won a Super Bowl during his lifetime. It was not always an easy team to love, his wife, Donna Lee Riegel, said. She sometimes suggested he pay allegiance to a different team.

Eight friends wearing Eagles jerseys were to lay Riegel to rest on Thursday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s cemetery in Port Republic. Riegel did get to see the Eagles win one last time before his death, Donna Lee Riegel said. He saw last Thursday’s 20-16 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills.

A spokesperson for the Eagles declined to comment about Riegel’s request.

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Madonna “Who’s That Girl“. Friday Flashback Song as we go back in 10-year decade increments to find Number One Songs at this time. These songs could be long remembered or long forgotten today, and the same thing with the groups and artists that perform.

