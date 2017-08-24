WSGW Morning Team Show: August 24, 2017

On a cool Thursday Morning Team Show on WSGW with Charlie and Dave and You…

Hey Senior Citizens! This Sunday, August 27, is the deadline date to get your lifetime National park passes for only $10. After Sunday, the price goes up to $80.

New RocketGrab Launch: Get a $25 Gift Certificate for only $10 to the River Rock Cafe in Bay City Fall Extravaganza! That’s right, $10 gets you $25, only on RocketGrab!

Have you checked out the Paws in the Park link on the WSGW OnLine Home Page?

As colleges and universities get back in session, along with high schools/middle schools/elementary schools, Job Network has outlined what they call “10 Super Weird College Majors You’ve Never Heard Of“.

Charlie and Dave review it on-air:

An innocent “thank you” turns into a social media controversy, but this is not a story from the United States! It involves firefighters, a farmer, pigs, and sausage in Britian. The firefighters posted the original “thank you” on their Facebook page, but it was later taken down with this message: “In regard to a recent post on this page, we recognise that this has caused offence to some, we apologise for this and as such have removed the post”.

A property owner in Ohio finds a unique way to fight drug addicts!

How did Bruno Mars get the name Bruno? The answer in this story from the Associated Press:

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Former pro wrestling champ Bruno Sammartino jokingly gave Bruno Mars a picture of himself in his prime to show he was muscular, not chunky. Mars met Sammartino for the first time during a tour stop in Pittsburgh. Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, says he was nicknamed Bruno by his dad, who thought he was a chunky baby and reminded him of his favorite

wrestler, Sammartino. Sammartino also gave Mars a replica of his championship belt from the World-Wide Wrestling Foundation. Sammartino, who is now 81, says he didn’t know much about Mars but he found him “the most humble, nicest guy.” By the way, Mars has said he chose the name Mars to add pizazz and because girls thought he was out of this world.

Look who will be part of the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday… Rod Stewart! Rod Stewart?

The story from the Associated Press:

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards will feature performances by Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Katy Perry and Rod Stewart. Rod Stewart? He will team up with DNCE for a new version of his hit, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” They will release a version of it tomorrow. The VMAs will be live from Los Angeles, but Stewart will perform remotely from Las Vegas.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Chi-Lites “Have You Seen Her“. Marshall Thompson is 75.

