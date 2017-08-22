WSGW Morning Team Show: August 22, 2017

This is an Anniversary Show Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…

Today is Dave Maurer’s 50th Year in Radio Broadcasting! Congratulations and Thank You for 50 Incredible and Credible Years in Radio! The picture is Dave just moments before starting his 50th Year morning news broadcast

Charlie will talk with Dave throughout the morning about Dave’s 50 Years. We will post a podcast here at the end of the show.

Dave will also be the guest on the Art Lewis Show from 9-10am on WSGW 790am. With Art on vacation, Charlie will host.

********************************************************************

Dave remembers starting a station in St. Ignace known as “Widge by the Bridge”. He was spinning records as a disc jockey. He recalls going to Mackinac Island to play music at dances.

Fifty years later, he broadcasts from a station that’s close to a different bridge!

********************************************************************

Dave talks about the different stations he worked at over the years, and remembers his first station is where he met his wife, Rosemary:

********************************************************************

Dave talks about how his radio career began:

********************************************************************

Dave has memories of a couple of very tense moments early in his career, plus remembering when working a second job when he first started:

********************************************************************

How did Dave get into news and how important that has been in his career:

********************************************************************

Dave’s 50 Years in radio have included 38 at WSGW, and he has connections to some names you would recognize, including two that are still here today when Dave first started:

********************************************************************

Dave offers some final thoughts on The Morning Team Show 50 Year Recognition:

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Frankie Valli “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You“. This was one of the big songs from 1967, the year Dave Maurer started his radio career!

Other Songs from 1967 Featured: Lulu “To Sir With Love”, The Turtles “Happy Together”, Aretha Franklin “Respect”, Bobbi Gentry “Ode to Billie Joe”, The Beatles “All You Need is Love”

