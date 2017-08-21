WSGW Morning Team Show: August 21, 2017

It’s all about the eclipse on this Monday with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

How can you safely view the eclipse? And 38 other questions, answered

Of all the cautions and warnings related to the eclipse, this seems to be a common sense message from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Motorists should not just pull over to the side of the road to view the event. If you are going to stop, find a safe location to park. Allow extra time to reach a planned destination.

WARNING: Do not look at the sun during the eclipse!

From the Associated Press:

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville is in the path of the eclipse. A free “Total Eclipse Plaza Party” is planned in the afternoon with live music and commemorative gifts. Tours will be offered recognizing Opry artists whose career achievements have eclipsed all others in the field.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says put down your smartphones for the eclipse!

Eclipse streamed live. with balloons.

Yes, even eclipse jokes!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bonnie Tyler “Total Eclipse of the Heart“. There are a number of songs that could be used with an eclipse reference. We chose this because Bonnie is on a cruise ship and plans to sing this song live as the eclipse is happening.

