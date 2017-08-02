WSGW Morning Team Show: August 2, 2017

The WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie, Dave, and You…………..

(thanks to Pat Johnston for the great sunrise picture from this morning)

UPDATE: This is about the story we had yesterday wondering if the Washington Post or White House were right regarding the Washington Post reporting President Trump personally dictated a statement from his son involving a meeting with a Russian lawyer. The White House says it didn’t happen.

So, who was right? Kind of, sort of, both. The White House admits President Trump “weighed in”, BUT he did not dictate it. Yes, just enough grey area for both sides to claim being right.

WSGW OnLine and App Poll: How should the start of school be decided in Michigan?

Talk about always on the job. Did you hear about this obstetrician, in the hospital to give birth to her own baby, took time to deliver another patient’s baby first! As Dave Maurer said, the doctor was laboring in the labor room.

Generally, by the time you get to the end of the story, it makes sense. At the start of the story, you wonder why this guy would be acting so crazy. Then, at the end… aha….. from the Associate Press:

“New Hampshire police say they were forced to drag a driver out of his burning car after it crashed into a tree and he refused to leave, telling them he was a mechanic. Police say a witness reported the crash and said the driver didn’t want any help. When authorities arrived anyway, the guy refused to get out of the car. Police say they removed him but he tried to get back in as the fire spread and the tires exploded. Police dragged him out. He wasn’t hurt but he was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.”

Yes, driving under the influence and possession of cocaine. That explains a lot!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mojo Nixon “Elvis is Everywhere“. Mojo is 60 today.

