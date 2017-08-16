WSGW Morning Team Show: August 16, 2017

A “special” Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

It’s WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing Day! This is the day our “Closest to the Pin” contest winners and guests, along with others, will enjoy a round of golf at Treetops Resort. Plus, dinner after at The Lumberjack in West Branch and transportation from Blue Lakes Charters and Tours.

The WSGW “Closest to the Pin” Winners:

Thursday, July 13th, Crooked Creek in Saginaw: Jerry Larkin, 7’10” – George Dembinski, 11’6″

Thursday, July 20th, The Sawmill in Saginaw: Winners: Ron Marande, 5’6″ – John Obrecht, 13’3″

Thursday, July 27th, Spring Valley in Kawkawlin: Winners: Michael Gregorczyk, 2’10” – Gary McKay, 4’5″

Wake Up Song of the Day: Elvis Presley “Heartbreak Hotel“. This is the 40th Anniversary of his death date. What song do you use? We went with his First Number One Song.