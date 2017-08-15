WSGW Morning Team Show: August 15, 2017

Good Morning on a Tuesday with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

(Charlie Rood) This is shocking news (sarcasm). North Korea state media says Kim Jong Un has made a decision not to fire on Guam! Did anyone really seriously think he was going to? If you did, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. Oh, North Korea also says its leader could change his mind “if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions.” YAWN!

(Charlie Rood) Just asking… if “peaceful protestors” destroy property, does that make them “violent peaceful protestors”? Apparently not, according to this line from a CNN story: “Durham City Police said no arrests were made because the incident occurred on county property.” Hey, if you’re going to destroy property in Durham City, do it on county property and you’ll be okay! ***************************************************************

An American Hindu organization is not happy with the Kellogg company, asking for the CEO to apologize and resign. What’s the beef?

It’s called the World’s Healthiest Eating Competition. What was eaten and how much?

REMINDER: This is the final week of the WSGW and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Summer Relief “Matching Gift Challenge”. Thank You to all who have participated so far and are considering participating before the campaign ends.

The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City) $25,000 Summer Match “Matching Gift Challenge” goes on through August 18!

A group of compassionate friends of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, including Labadie Auto Company, John E. Green, and other anonymous donors, will match up to $25,000 in gifts You make to the Rescue Ministries.

Your generosity will help men, women, children – families – with food, shelter, clothing, and life changing help at the Rescue Ministries.

To offer a gift, visit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan online and click “Summer Match”.

You can also call 989-752-6051, ext. 124

You can mail a gift: Matching Gift Campaign, PO Box 548, Saginaw, Michigan 48606

Wake Up Song of the Day: Spencer Davis Group “Gimme Some Lovin’“. Drummer Pete York is 75.

