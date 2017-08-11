WSGW Morning Team Show: August 11, 2017

It’s Friday with You and Charlie and Dave on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

Happy 67th Anniversary to Us! WSGW first on-air, August 11, 1950.

********************************************************************

This coming Wednesday, August 16, it’s the WSGW “WinVitational Golf Outing” at Treetops Resort, Michigan’s Most Spectacular Resort.

The six winners (and their guests) from our “Closest to the Pin” Contests, along with other invited guests, will enjoy transportation, a round of golf at Treetops, and dinner after at The Lumberjack in West Branch.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave will talk with Barry Owen, General Manager of Treetops.

********************************************************************

REMINDER: Today ends Week One of the WSGW and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Summer Relief “Matching Gift Challenge”. Thank You to all who have participated so far and are considering participating before the campaign ends.

The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City) $25,000 Summer Match “Matching Gift Challenge” goes on through August 18!

A group of compassionate friends of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, including Labadie Auto Company, John E. Green, and other anonymous donors, will match up to $25,000 in gifts You make to the Rescue Ministries.

Your generosity will help men, women, children – families – with food, shelter, clothing, and life changing help at the Rescue Ministries.

To offer a gift, visit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan online and click “Summer Match”.

You can also call 989-752-6051, ext. 124

You can mail a gift: Matching Gift Campaign, PO Box 548, Saginaw, Michigan 48606

********************************************************************

What’s the latest on North Korea? Reuters has a story of an editorial in a Chinese newspaper clarifying what China should do if the United States fires first or if North Korea fires first.

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Doors “Light My Fire“. Friday Flashback Song as we go back in ten year decade increments to find Number One Songs on this date. These songs could be long forgotten or still remembered today. The same thing with the groups and artists. This song was Number One for three weeks in 1967.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page