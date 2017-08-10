WSGW Morning Team Show: August 10, 2017
By Charlie Rood
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 5:35 AM

Here’s Thursday with Charlie and Dave and You…..

 

Brand New RocketGrab Launch!   Get “The Works Oil Change and Brake Inspection” from Quick Lane at Midland Ford.   An $82 value, but just $25 on RocketGrab (that’s 70% off).

You’re hearing stories about Foxconn considering Michigan for an additional plant after the state of Wisconsin was chosen for a big $10 billion main plant.   But, what did Wisconsin have to do to get that plant.   And what will Michigan have to do?   USA Today has the story.

Recently, William A. Kibbe and Associates in Saginaw, hosted the “Kibbe Klassic Charity Golf Outing” at the Sawmill.   It was a fundraiser with the proceeds going to the WSGW Food For Families campaign.  Jay Wheeler from Kibbe visited Charlie and Dave on the WSGW Morning Team Show and presented a check for $5000 that will go to the Saginaw Salvation Army to help those in need.   Hear that visit following the news at 7:30am this morning.

REMINDER:   The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City) $25,000 Summer Match “Matching Gift Challenge” is going on now through August 18!

A group of compassionate friends of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, including Labadie Auto Company, John E. Green, and other anonymous donors, will match up to $25,000 in gifts You make to the Rescue Ministries.

Your generosity will help men, women, children – families – with food, shelter, clothing, and life changing help at the Rescue Ministries.

To offer a gift, visit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan online and click “Summer Match”.

You can also call 989-752-6051, ext. 124

You can mail a gift: Matching Gift Campaign, PO Box 548, Saginaw, Michigan 48606

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Jethro Tull “Bungle in the Jungle“.   Ian Anderson is 70.

 

