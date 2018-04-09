WSGW Morning Team Show: April 9, 2018

Hey, it’s Monday, on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

WSGW says “THANK YOU” to all that enjoyed “Our Kids World” on Saturday at the Midland Mall. Charlie and Dave talked about it after the 6:30 news (runs 6:46)

A possible record breaking Ice Carousel…

SINCLAIR, Maine (AP) — Residents in a Maine town believe they’ve created the world’s largest ice carousel on a frozen lake. About 100 volunteers cut a circle in the ice that’s 427 feet (130 meters) in diameter, and they used four outboard boat motors to get it rotating on Saturday. It happened in Sinclair in northern Maine. Mike Cyr, one of the organizers, announced, “we got ‘er spinning!” He says the ice carousel is big enough to break the world record held by a town in Finland. A surveying team confirmed the measurements on Saturday. Volunteers used augurs to bore more than 1,300 holes, along with chain saws and other equipment, to cut the massive hole in lake ice that was 30 inches thick. They waited for warmer weather to get it spinning.

This photo provided by Paul Cyr shows a massive ice carousel that’s 427 feet in diameter on Saturday, April 7, 2018, on a frozen lake in Sinclair, Maine. Volunteers say it’s large enough to beat the old record held by a town in Finland; four outboard engines were used to make it rotate. (AP Photo/Paul Cyr)

What caused baseball games in South Korea to be postponed?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) _South Korea’s rapidly worsening air pollution has forced the country’s professional baseball league to put off three games. The Korea Baseball Organization postponed the games in Seoul and the nearby cities

of Suwon and Incheon after the government issued alerts over high fine dust levels in the metropolitan area. It was the first time the league had postponed games because of air pollution since the country began pro baseball in 1982. A

KBO official said the games will be rescheduled later in the season.

After Patrick Reed won The Masters, President Trump sent a tweet of congratulations. As Charlie note, USA Today had to find the mistake in the tweet.

Today, is the date of the start of the World War II Bataan Death March, and a survivor remembers –

