WSGW Morning Team Show: April 6, 2018

On a Friday morning heading into the first full weekend in April on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Tomorrow is the day! And with the nasty weather outside, what a great time to be indoors with the kids at Midland Mall!

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a look at Veterans who write –

****************************************************************** Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers Radio guy, Dan Dickerson, joins us on for “In the Den”, with Tigers updates, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, Dan rates Pitching Coach Chris Bosio and his early work on five pitchers –

Wake Up Song of the Day: Otis Redding “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Otis was Number One for 4 weeks, 50 years ago in 1968. It was a posthumous Number One as Otis had passed away in December of 1967.

