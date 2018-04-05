WSGW Morning Team Show: April 5, 2018

The Thursday morning WSGW Morning Team Show is on-air, online, on the apps with Charlie and Dave and YOU….. and now on……………

******************************************************************

******************************************************************

Look what movie is coming back to theaters for a 50th Anniversary –

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The Beatles movie “Yellow Submarine” will return to

theaters in July to mark its 50th anniversary. The film has been restored in 4K

digital resolution and the soundtrack is in 5.1 stereo surround sound.

Official Site: http://www.yellowsubmarine.film/

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a Veteran with service in three wars –

****************************************************************** Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers Radio guy, Dan Dickerson, joins us on for “In the Den”, with Tigers updates, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, Dan talks about new Pitching Coach, Chris Bosio http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Mario-3.mp3

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Pharrell Williams “Happy”. He’s 45 today.

