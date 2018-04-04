WSGW Morning Team Show: April 4, 2018

It’s a “One Million Cures” Wednesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

This is World Health Week, and WSGW – along with our colleagues at Alpha Media Stations around the country – are attempting to do something never been done before:

Cure one million children in one day.

• We are raising money to cure children of parasites which

threaten children living in developing countries causing

blindness, malnutrition, disease, and even death.

• Through World Concern 44 cents will provide a dose of medicine

that will cure one child of parasites.

• For every $44 you give …

○ 100 children will be cured of parasites.

○ They’ll receive access to clean water.

○ Sanitation systems and latrines will be installed.

• Call now and cure as many kids as you can …

○ $44 will cure 100 kids and keep them cured

○ $88 will cure 200 kids and keep them cured

○ $132 will cure 300 kids and keep them cured

○ $220 will cure 500 kids and keep them cured

○ $440 will cure 1000 kids and keep them cured

○ $880 will cure 2000 kids and keep them cured

○ $2,220 will cure 5000 kids and keep them cured

Have your credit or debit card ready when you call:

888-544-5448

A New OnLine Poll Introduced for You…..

Here it is, “Detroit Zoo Poo”…..

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Some visitors to the Detroit Zoo will soon be able to add animal droppings to their souvenir list. Free buckets of 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms) of animal manure, dubbed Detroit Zoo Poo, will be handed out on April 14 as part of the zoo’s GreenFest celebration. The event precedes Earth Day and will showcase how the zoo recycles waste. Buckets will be available to the first 1,000 visitors to the zoo’s anaerobic digester educational display. The digester converts 500 tons of animal manure and other organic waste each year into methane-rich gas to help power the zoo’s animal hospital. Nutrient-rich fertilizer is a byproduct. The zoo notes the compost “is great for putting in your garden.” GreenFest is part of the Detroit Zoological Society’s effort to improve green practices and facilities at the zoo in Royal Oak, north of Detroit.

No, burning rubber is NOT free speech…

OAKLAND, Maine (AP) _ A Maine police officer says a motorist duped by a

satirical website told him that burning rubber is protected free speech. Oakland Police Sgt. Tracy Frost posted on the department’s Facebook page that the driver locked eyes with him and then proceeded to spin his tires last week. He said the motorist explained that the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that burned rubber marks are constitutionally protected free speech. The officer said he got a hearty chuckle when the driver cited a story from New Maine News, a satirical website. He said he left the motorist off the hook, figuring the ribbing he was going to get from his friend was worse than a citation. ******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a Veteran with devastating injuries becomes a politician –

****************************************************************** Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers Radio guy, Dan Dickerson, joins us on for “In the Den”, with Tigers updates, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, Dan has the Ron Gardenhire defensive mentality – http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Mario-2.mp3

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Gatlin Brothers “All the Gold in California“. One of the brothers, Steve Gatlin, is celebrating a birthday today. He’s Along with Larry and Rudy, the brothers had many country hits.

