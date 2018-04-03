WSGW Morning Team Show: April 3, 2018

It’s crazy early April weather in Michigan with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show…..

The National Weather Service as Storm Warnings from Roscommon/Missaukee/Wexford/Manistee Counties going north until 8am Wednesday. Potentially 8-11, to up to 16 inches of snow in places.

Advisories in place as close as Arenac/Gladwin/Clair/Isabella Counties to the west until 8am Wednesday for 3-5 inches, and maybe to 9 inches of snow in places.

Advisories until 1pm today for Gratiot/Clinton Counties to the west for a snow/rain/sleet mixture.

Congratulations to the Winner of the WSGW and Saginaw Home Builders Association “$1000 Home Improvement Gift Certificate” contest:

Robert Schultz of Saginaw

(Robert plans to use his certificate at West Side Decorating Center)

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave didn’t have much to say about Michigan in the NCAA Championship Game… (runs 3:29)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave had a followup to the conversation from yesterday regarding Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire continuing to grow his legendary status with his statements against Major League Baseball involving the opening day replay screw job. Charlie applauds Gardenhire and says MLB needs to shut up! (runs 6:02)

Story from the Detroit Free Press about Gardehire saying MLB suggesting Tigers were right.

Story from Detroit News about MLB saying we were right and Tigers wrong.

The Grand Getaway is underway today!!!

A couple of international stories for you. One that made us laugh. The other that made us wonder about a more peaceful future.

The laugh is about the election for the presidency of Egypt. If you want a near unanimous election, this is the formal to do it!

(USA Today) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has won a second, four-year term in office, with more than 97% of the vote in last week’s election, according to official results announced Monday by the election commission, which put turnout at 41.05%. El-Sissi faced no serious challenger in the March 26-28 vote, after a string of potentially strong candidates withdrew under pressure or were arrested. His sole opponent, little-known politician Moussa Mustafa Moussa, was a supporter of the president who made no effort to challenge him.

The peaceful future is about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. What will be the future result of what he said.

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land in an interview published on Monday in U.S. magazine The Atlantic, another public sign of ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv appearing to grow closer. Asked if he believes the Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland, Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying: “I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.”

It’s coming soon… THIS SATURDAY!

The Houston Astros encountered a challenge when trying to unveil the 2017 World Series Championship Banner. The players, including Justin Verlander, couldn’t help but laugh.

The weather in parts of Michigan makes this story seem more appropriate…

UNDATED (AP) _ Is it too early to think about Christmas? Not for Brian Wilson. He’s announced a holiday tour in which he will perform “The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album” in its entirety, as well as selections from his “What I

Really Want For Christmas” album. Al Jardine will join him on the tour, which begins November 28 in Minneapolis.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, at Arlington National Cemetery, there is a future capacity concern –

****************************************************************** Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers Radio guy, Dan Dickerson, joins us on for “In the Den”, with Tigers updates, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, Dan focuses on new manager Ron Gardenhire’s basic managerial philosophy –

Wake Up Song of the Day: Neil Diamond “Cherry, Cherry“. Songwriter and Producer Jeff Barry is 80 today. He and his wife teamed up for many years working with various artists. This is a song they produced for Neil and contributed to the hand claps and background vocals.

