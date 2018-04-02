WSGW Morning Team Show: April 2, 2018

It’s the Monday morning of the Monday evening National Championship Basketball Game on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Michigan vs Villanova

8:30pm on WSGW 790am

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave had a little fun talking about the Tigers opening weekend, and how new manager Ron Gardenhire has endeared himself to fans by getting ejected in the opener, and at the end of the weekend, still referencing the Tigers winning the game last Friday! (runs 2:50)

A TriFecta of Contests on WSGW for YOU…

WSGW and Saginaw Home Builders Association “$1000 Home Improvement Gift Certificate” contest has a deadline to enter of 9am today, Monday, April 2

WSGW and Alpha Media Companywide “Spring Green Cash Contest” starts week three (of four weeks) today

WSGW and Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island “Grand Getaway” contest starts today with the announcement of registration locations. REGISTRATION STARTS TOMORROW, APRIL 2 through MONDAY, APRIL 30. To win one of the three, two-night stays we are giving away, register at one of the following business locations:

Crane’s Appliance, 3260 Bay Road, Saginaw

Maple Hill Nursery, 2672 North Eastman Road, Midland

Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw

Abele Greenhouse, Wadsworth Road, Saginaw

Copoco Credit Union (three locations): 3262 Cabaret Trail, Saginaw/1479 Straits Drive off Mackinaw, Bay City/4265 Wilder Road, Bay City

Ernie Krygier Service and Applicance Parts, 6368 Bay Road, Saginaw

Delta Door Sales, 2835 Universal Drive, Saginaw

Begick Nursery, 5993 Westside Saginaw Road, Bay City

The Maytag Stores (both locations): 3800 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw/in Kroger Plaza, Frankenmuth

Vassar Building Center, Top of the Hill, Vassar

Lots of people are talking about Weird Al Yankovic and his latest comedy release, “The Hamilton Polka“. It’s a well written song with a great musical take. You can click to hear it and see the lyrics, since Al sings so fast at times, you need to follow along to know!

How did your Easter egg hunt go? How about this hunt in Fargo…

FARGO (AP) _Children had to bundle up in warm coats and rubber boots for an Easter egg hunt in North Dakota. A storm there left up to five inches of snow on the ground. But the 28th annual Easter “eggstravaganza” at Yunker Farm in Fargo went off despite the snow and a temperature of 9 below zero. Luckily for the children, the Easter eggs were brightly colored so they stood out amid the early spring white carpet.

Talk about a great time to hit a lottery prize, especially this prize…

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 Canadian a week for the rest of her life. Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery. The prize would be worth just over $775 per week in American dollars. She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday. She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.

Did you hear how the Minnesota Twins completely over reacted to a play in its game against Baltimore on Sunday? The Twins claim the Orioles violated an “unwritten” baseball rule. Charlie says unwritten rules are stupid in the first place and what the Twins are talking about isn’t even among those unwritten rules. They wrote a new unwritten rule, and it’s just as stupid!

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a change at the top of the VA and how Veterans are responding…

****************************************************************** Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers TV guy, Mario Impemba, joins us on the radio for his “Mario’s Minute”, an update, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, Mario announces a change in his feature as he steps aside and Tigers Radio Broadcaster Dan Dickerson steps in… http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Mario.mp3 ******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: 2001: A Space Odyssey Theme. This date, 1968 the movie made its World Premier in Washington, D.C. In May, an unrestored 70mm print of the movie will be released for the 50th Anniversary and shown in select theaters.

