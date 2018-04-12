WSGW Morning Team Show: April 12, 2018

It’s a Thursday Morning with Wild Weather looming on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

That wild weather is for the weekend as the National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Watch posted from Saginaw north to the tip of the mitten, roughly from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Our Great Lakes Bay Region faces the potential of icing in excess of a half-inch, plus winds gusting 35-45mph.

From Arenac/Gladwin Counties north, some icing along with 3-6″ of snow, and in some localized areas, maybe 10″.

Around Alpena and the surrounding two tiers of counties at the tip of the mitten, there could be snow measuring from 10-16″.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the scary moment in the Tigers game on Wednesday when pitcher Jordan Zimmerman got hit in the face by a line drive (runs 3:53) –

Here is video of the play and Jordan Zimmerman talking about it afterward.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the Tax Foundation’s “Tax Freedom Day”, when we have all paid all the taxes we owe for the year. (runs 4:59)

Here is the full report from the Tax Foundation.

New RocketGrab Launched for You…

What do you find when you clean your vehicle? Lots of dirt, some spare change, old french fries, and LOSING lottery tickets. Check out what this guy found…

April 6 (UPI) — A Missouri man who decided to clean out his truck discovered a two-month-old Powerball lottery ticket worth $50,000. Jason Jacobs of Independence said he bought three Powerball tickets for the Jan. 24 drawing using Quick Pick, but he placed the tickets in the center console of his truck and forgot about them until late March. “I cleaned out my truck last week and pulled out the tickets from my console to check them,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “First thing I did was check how long the ticket was good for before it expired. I was afraid it had already expired for my chance to claim it. And then I realized I was still in the loop of not running out of time.” Jacobs said he and his wife scanned the tickets at a local QuikTrip store. He said they were confused when the scanner’s reader pulled up the message, “Claim at Lottery office.” “So we took the ticket up to the register to have it checked, and the lady said, ‘Sir, you just won $50,000,'” said Jacobs. “My wife said, ‘Oh, my God, Jason! Oh, my God, Jason!'” The couple said the money will go toward a college fund for their 9-month-old daughter and possibly a family vacation.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, "CBS Eye on Veterans". It's a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, disabled Veterans enjoying Winter Sports –

Today, disabled Veterans enjoying Winter Sports –

****************************************************************** Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers Radio guy, Dan Dickerson, joins us on for “In the Den”, with Tigers updates, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, Dan remembers a blockbuster trade between the Tigers and Indians, perhaps the most famous Tigers trade of all time –