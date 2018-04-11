WSGW Morning Team Show: April 11, 2018
WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

 ******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about a couple of traffic ticket stories, one from Virginia and the other from Maine.   Virginia is raking in lots of cash via tickets.   Motorists in Maine are suing because of their tickets!   (runs 5:27)

Virginia ticket story

 ******************************************************************

New Poll For You…

 ******************************************************************
How powerful is that wind turbine?   It’s so powerful, that one single rotation of the blades could provide enough electricity to power an average home for a day!
 ******************************************************************
Attention McDonald’s fans!   There is a menu expansion coming to the Golden Arches.   Guess what items will now be available 24-7?!?!

 ******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”.   It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans.   This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a woman Veteran about women in the Marines…

 ******************************************************************

Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers Radio guy, Dan Dickerson, joins us on for “In the Den”,  with Tigers updates, memories, and general Tigers fun!

Today, as the Tigers continue to play a series in Cleveland (tonight at 5:45pm on WSGW 790am), Dan remembers a big, lopsided trade with Cleveland that favored the Tigers

    ******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:   The Staple Singers “I’ll Take You There“.   Yvonne Staples passed away at age 80.   This was a Number One Song in 1972.

 

