WSGW Morning Team Show: April 10, 2018

WSGW had a "Spring Green" Cash Contest Winner on Monday. Sue from Essexville.

WSGW had a “Spring Green” Cash Contest Winner on Monday. Sue from Essexville. (runs 2:18)

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the breaking news from yesterday, the FBI raid on the home and office of President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen. What about attorney-client privilege? What must the FBI have for this raid to be approved? Also, Michael Cohen comments about that payment to porn star, Stormy Daniels. Some say the raid was about that. Charlie also found a new comment made by Storm Daniels very funny. (runs 6:15) –

Here are links to stories we used for reference:

Attorney/Client Privilege

Alan Dershowitz comment

Michael Cohen says Stormy Daniel payment was not about President Trump’s campaign

The Stormy Daniels comment that made Charlie laugh

The student was excited because her school textbook was once used by a celebrity, but Mom was not so excited…

ADA, Okla. (AP) _ A 7-year-old is excited she has a textbook that was used by

country singer Blake Shelton, but her mom is embarrassed the book is nearly than 40 years old. Marley Parker saw that “The Voice” star had written his name in “Look Away (Keys to Reading)” in 1982. However, her mother did not share her daughter’s enthusiasm. Shelly Bryan Parker wrote on Facebook that she was embarrassed. The former teacher was critical that the textbook was still in use and she voiced support for teachers who are demanding more funding for Oklahoma schools. Oklahoma teacher demonstrations for more classroom money have entered their second week. Leaders of Oklahoma’s largest teacher’s union said protests would continue unless lawmakers and the governor act.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature at 6:25am, “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, a day to honor Veterans of Vietnam –

Weekday mornings at 8:45am, Tigers Radio guy, Dan Dickerson, joins us on for "In the Den", with Tigers updates, memories, and general Tigers fun! Today, Dan talks about the Cleveland Indians and their ability to limit runs