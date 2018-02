A woman who died in a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on I-75 Sunday has been identified. Police say 22-year-old Johniqua McNair of Saginaw was driving a pickup truck north in the southbound lanes near the Zilwaukee Bridge when she hit a Ryder box truck head-on shortly before midnight. McNair was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old Grayling man who was driving the Ryder truck was taken to a local hospital with a broken leg. The accident closed the road for several hours.