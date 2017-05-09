Wrong Way Crash Kills Two

An early morning crash on US-10 in Midland County took the lives of two men Tuesday morning. It happened about 4:45 a.m. Drivers in the area had reported the wrong way driver to central dispatch, saying a vehicle was heading east in the westbound lane near Coleman Road in Jerome Township. But Police weren’t able to stop the wrong way driver in time to avoid the accident.

Killed in the crash were 57-year-old Steven Fitch of Lake and Brandon Scherzer of Freeland. The Midland County Sheriff’s office says both men were driving pickup trucks, which collided head-on.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and awaiting toxicology reports. The sheriff’s office says a report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor for review once the investigation is complete.

The westbound lanes of US-10 were closed for about three hours after the accident.