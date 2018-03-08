Wounded Warrior Keynote Speaker at Trauma Symposium

A Trauma Symposium Thursday, March 8 in Saginaw Township drew about 375 physicians, nurses and emergency responders for a day of information on various topics regarding trauma care.

This year’s keynote speaker is no stranger to trauma. Michigan native, husband and father of two, Travis Mills was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, deployed on his third tour in Afghanistan in April 2012 when he lost portions of all four limbs to an improvised explosive device. Months of rehabilitation and therapy followed at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. where he learned to walk again with the help of prosthetics.

Mills says he learned two major life lessons from his experiences, which are to not live in the past and to control how you feel about a situation even if you can’t control the situation itself. He lives by the motto “Never give up. Never quit.”

Mills has since gone on to begin the Travis Mills Foundation, a non profit organization to benefit and assist combat wounded veterans. He also tours the country giving lectures as a motivational speaker to children and adults alike.